FRSC deploys 1,245 personnel for Sallah patron in Edo

Hits: 4

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Command, says it has deployed 1,245 personnel for special patrol during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Edo FRSC sector commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, stated this in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Benamaisia said that 21 patrol vehicles, two ambulances, two heavy duty tow trucks and one power bike had also been deployed for use during the special patrol.

He said that the special patrol started from July 6 to July 13, to ensure that motorists and other road users had a safe road use during the celebration.

“Muslims faithful as well as other Nigerians will take advantage of this period to travel from one point to another to celebrate with family and friends.

“The volume of traffic is expected to rise during the festive period with attendant traffic congestion, road obstructions as well as Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) which may result in fatalities and injuries.

“In view of the foregoing, the Corps is embarking on Eid-el-Kabir Special Patrol Operation to ensure a hitch free celebration.

“The aim is to ensure motorists and other road users have a safe road use and memorable celebration amidst COVID-19 pandemic, security challenges and the rainy season,” he said.

He listed components of the special patrol to include reduction of RTC, engagement in public education and enlightenment, prompt rescue of road traffic crashes victims as well as intensified enforcement on critical offences.

The FRSC boss, therefore, warned motorists against speeding, dangerous driving/overtaking, lane indiscipline/route violation, use of cell phone while driving, overloading violation, and seatbelt and child restraint use violations.

He listed other road traffic offences to include road obstructions, passengers’ manifest violation, illegal use of spy number plate, failure to install speed limit device, and driving with worn-out tyre and without spare tyre. (NAN)

C.E