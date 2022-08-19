THE Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, says the organisation has a vital role to play when it comes to information gathering on the highway.

He spoke at the quarterly Intelligence Capacity Workshop of FRSC in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is “The Role of Intelligence in Managing Threat in the Face of Prevailing Security Challenges in Nigeria: A focus on FRSC.”

Ogungbemide said that the corps had assisted in apprehending kidnappers.

He said that there was still a need to do more in the security infrastructure within the command as a result of the problems at hand.

“So many things are happening and it is better for us to change the narrative as an establishment,” he said.

He said that with the intelligence unit in FRSC, so many things had happened in the past.

“FRSC played a major role in information gathering for National Security Adviser.

“How do we translate this to the state? The first meeting I had with Mr Governor when I took over the leadership of the State is that I made him realise that FRSC is a member of security team.

“I made Mr Governor realise that every crime, be it on water land or airport starts and ends on the road,” he said.

The corps commander said that this underscored the important role the FRSC had to play in information gathering.

The convener of the workshop, Deputy Corps Commander, Intelligence, Julius Osakwa, said collaborative efforts of sister agencies would enable Nigerians to move freely in the society.

Osakwa stressed the need for proactive measures to enhance safety, describing security as a shared responsibility which should not be left to certain individuals alone.

He said that the workshop would enable them to be proactive when situations call for it.

The Chief Route Commander, Mr Victor Okelola, said FRSC was a lead agency in transport business.

He said that they faced a lot of challenges during operations and the workshop would help them to be safer.

An official of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the event, urged the FRSC to adopt intelligence gathering in its operations, to surmount security challenges.

He noted that intelligence helps to analyse problems and find solution to security threats.(NAN)

A.I