Ganduje appoints ex-NAN Deputy Editor-In-Chief as SSA

GOV. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has appointed a former Deputy Editor-In-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Abdullahi Yusuf, as his Senior Special Assistant on Information.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs Directorate (PEPA), Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota, on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

Maimota said that the appointment took effect from July 25.

“The appointment was made upon careful assessment of your credentials, competence and track record of performance, dedication to duty, vast experience, patriotic disposition and express loyalty.

“It is hoped that you will employ these qualities to bear towards ensuring effective discharge of your assigned duties,” he said.

Yusuf, who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication, retired as NAN Zonal Manager, Jos, on Dec. 15, 2021, after attaining the mandatory 60 years retirement age.(NAN)

A.I