Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Thursday fulfilled his promise to the NYSC when he delivered four hundred (400) new mattresses, 200 double trunk beds and 90 wooden benches.

The governor was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports and Youths Development, Akanbi AbdulQuadry Shuaib.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AbdulRazaq had visited the camp on June 19 where he condemned the deplorable condition of facilities at the camp.

He likened the camp to a ‘penitentiary that was not fit for human habitation and pledged to urgently rehabilitate the camp to make it more comfortable.

The governor also apologised to the NYSC members during the visit, saying that the condition at the camp represented the general breakdown of basic infrastructure in the state.

He said that the visit to the camp was a challenge for him to make things better.

Speaking at the official handing over of the materials, the permanent secretary said the donation underscored the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Akanbi explained that the provision of the items would make the camp more comfortable for the corps members and other camp officials.

He called on the NYSC members to consider the gesture as an incentive to be more patriotic.

“Our amiable Governor is a man of his words. What we are seeing here today is a fulfillment of pledges made just over a month ago.

“We are therefore celebrating a harvest from the governor that has the concern of the people in his heart,” Akanbi said.

Mrs Esther Kupolati, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, commended the governor for the gesture, which she said portrayed the governor as a responsive and reliable leader who cares for the basic needs of the people.

“This gesture will go a long way to make camping more comfortable for the corps members and we promise to ensure that they are properly utilised and maintained,” Kupolati said.

NAN reports that dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Saliu Danladi; Director of Youths and Development at the Ministry, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed; Deputy Director of Youths and Development Oladipo Aliyu; and other officers of the Ministry. (NAN)

_AUG 15, 2019 @17:36 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)