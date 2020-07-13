The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State Chapter, on Monday began a two-week free virtual skill acquisition trainings for members across the state.

Mrs Adeola Ekine, Chairperson of the state chapter, in a statement, said that the trainings were organised to empower members in a bid to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their finances.

“A lot of organisations are downsizing while some media houses are owing staff salaries for many months.

“Having an alternative source of income will go a long way in mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic,” Ekine said.

She explained that the virtual training fixed for July 13 to July 25 would feature different categories of trainings such as: Tying of Gele (head gear), Make-up, hair fascinator, making of turban, nose masks and beads.

Ekine said that the association opted for the virtual trainings in adherence to the social distancing order of the state government.

The chairperson named the facilitators for the trainings as: Mrs Oluwatoyin Yusuf, Creative Director, Beadwall Version; Mrs Motunolani Adekunle, Creative Director, Mo ‘Belleza’; and Mrs Tosin Fagbenro, Creative Director of Neat Buttons.

“Each category of the trainings will feature 20 participants so as to allow room for better learning and practice.

“The association intends to assist her members to source for other means of income,’’ she said.

Ekine urged the participants to put in their efforts toward acquiring the skills. (NAN)

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 21:56 GMT

