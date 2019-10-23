Oct. 23, 2019 (NAN) The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning has expressed its determination to give the state Waste Management Bureau the needed support to ensure proper management of waste in the state.

This, the committee said, was also to ensure environmental cleanliness for the overall health of the people of the state and the development of the country.

Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, the Chairman of the committee, stated this on Wednesday when the committee visited the office of the bureau in Karu Local Government area of the state.

Suleiman, an APC lawmaker, representing Awe South at the Assembly, said that the importance of waste management to societal development could not be overemphasised, hence the need for it to be given the deserved attention.

“We are here, as part of our constitutional responsibilities, to see things for ourselves and to address the challenges facing the bureau, if discovered.

“The importance of this bureau to the development of the state cannot be overemphasised, as it has been said that cleanliness is next to Godliness.

“And we are all aware of the importance of health to societal development, hence the need for us as lawmakers to support the bureau to succeed,” he said.

Suleiman urged the management of the bureau to continue to be up and doing in ensuring proper waste management in the state.

Responding, Group Capt.Tanko Auta (rtd), the Administrator of the bureau, commended the committee for the visit.

Auta urged the people of the state to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways or market places in the interest of their health and for the overall development of the state. (NAN)

