Mr Nehamiah Dandaura, Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has debunked media report alleging that he is working against Governor Abdullahi Sule’s efforts to develop the state.

Dandaura in a statement on Sunday in Lafia, said that the report by an online medium quoting him as opposing the determination of Governor Sule to complete the construction of Lafia-Kwandere-Keffi road started by the immediate past administration, was “malicious” and an attempt to pit him against the governor.

The online report on Sunday alleged that the deputy Speaker in an interview with some journalists, had expressed joy at the slow pace of work on the road project since its completion would affect the people of Akwanga Local Government as travellers would prefer to use the new road.

However, the lawmaker who represents Akwanga-West state constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) denied ever making such comments.

He also denied saying that the suspension of Mr Micah Magaji, APC chairman of Akwanga Local Governent Area, was the directive of the governor over alleged disloyalty.

Dandaura said he had never interfered in the affairs of the party in the area.

“I have instructed my lawyers to take up the matter with the online publication, I did not make such comments and I cannot make such comments on the development of the state, again the governor never instructed me to remove the APC chairman in Akwanga, the governor is also from Akwanga,” he said. (NAN)

– July 26, 2020 21:52 GMT |

