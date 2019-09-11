Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) an NGO, on Wednesday trained 119 police officers in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on investigation and sensitisation on the rule of law.

Mr Peter Omenka, the Manager for Justice, RoLAC said that the training was aimed at acquainting the police with modern practice of recording statement of suspects on video.

Omenka said that the training would enable them have the knowledge of tendering evidence in court as exhibit during trial.

He said that the training was to acquaint police with their roles in interview, interrogation of suspects and recording of their statement as provided for under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015.

Dr Jide Martins, a Consultant to RoLAC said that the training was organised as part of the EU’s commitment to the rule of law and anti-corruption programme in Nigeria to help the Nigerian police.

He said that the EU was poised to support good governance in Nigeria and criminal justice, adding that this necessitated move for the building of police station with recording facilities within Abuja.

According to him, the training is to ensure that police officers are equipped with the rudiment of doing effective investigation and interrogation of suspects.

“This is very important because it cuts down the trial process by having the interview and interrogation recorded.’’

Martins said that while in court, the issue of trial within trial would be reduced because when suspects were brought to court, they usually alleged that they were tortured by the police.

He said that this allegation usually called for a trail within trail which could last for six months or one year to complete.

He said that to forestall such situation of being tortured, the British Council through the EU organised the training.

Deputy Police Officer (DPO) Asokoro, Aisha Yusuf, lauded the initiative of RoLAC, adding that the training had added more knowledge in carrying out investigation.

She said that this had given the FCT police the way forward in handling matters at the divisional level.(NAN)

