NYSC opens South West office in Osun

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) has established a South-West Area Office in Osun.

Mr Adewale Adegoke, the NYSC Coordinator in Osun, disclosed this while addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adegoke said the area office would be in charge of all the six states in the SouthWest Zone and would be saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the mobilisation of corps members.

He said the large number of corps members being turned out on a yearly basis necessitated the establishment of the area office.

Adegoke also warned corps members against absconding from the one year mandatory service, saying the action was against Section 3 (1b) of NYSC Act.

He said any corps member, who absconds from service for three months, would be remobilised for the scheme.

” NYSC is a body established by law and all graduates of any institution, either in Nigeria or abroad, within the age of 30 years must under go the one-year mandatory scheme.

“It is important for Nigerians to know that evading the scheme is an offence,” Adegoke said.

He added that the Skills Acquisition and Entreprenuership Department of NYSC was equipping corps members to enable them to be self employed. (NAN)

