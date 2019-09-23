The Coordinator of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State has called on both Christians and Muslims to pray and tolerate one another.

The CAN coordinator, Rev. Steven Oyelola, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, also urged Nigerians to always make peace and harmony their watchwords.

NAN reports that Oyelola has just been newly appointed as the new CAN coordinator, Ejigbo LCDA Chapter.

According to him, together we can achieve more and so we should learn to tolerate one another.

“We should also pray for the country, ensuring that all forms of insecurity come to an end.

“We should be aware that it is our responsibility to make this country great and not to forget that we will stand before God to give account on what we did on earth,” he said.

The CAN official said he would do his best to ensure that peace and harmony continued to reign between Christians and Muslims in the community.

“We will continue to activate the plans of God and this is a selfless call to service.

“We shall work with open conscience and I pray God help us to achieve more,” he said.

He also enjoined everyone to be godly and obedient to the leadership of the church of God and the country.(NAN)

-Sep 23, 2019 @ 20:53 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)