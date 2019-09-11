Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appointed Muhammad Bello as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The appointment is contained in a statement by the immediate past Director-General, Media and Public Affairs and now a Permanent Secretary, Malam Abubakar Shekara, on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The statement said Bello, 51, is a 1994 Sociology graduate from Bayero University, Kano. He also holds Masters degree in Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies from Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Prior to his appointment, Bello, a journalist of over 20 years, was a former District Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Funtua, Katsina State.

He was the Editor of LEADERSHIP Friday and LEADERSHIP Weekend newspapers and a former Deputy Editor of The Authority newspaper.

Bello, who was the Regional Editor of THISDAY newspapers in the South-South, also covered the House of Representatives and the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for the paper between 2012 and 2015.

He was a freelancer for the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) in Port Harcourt and also held forte as the Bureau Chief of Daily Trust newspapers.

Bello started his journalism career at the Kano State Government-owned Triumph newspapers where he rose through the ranks to become Assistant Editor, Sunday Triumph.

He later joined the then The News, TEMPO and PM News as North-West Correspondent based in Kano. (NAN)

-Sep 11, 2019 @18:31 GMT |

