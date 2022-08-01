Give more roles to traditional institution, Ondo Oba urges FG

A traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Pius Akande, has urged the Federal Government to give more roles to the traditional institution to enhance rapid development of communities across the country.

The traditional ruler, who is the Asin of Oka-Odo, Iwaro-Oka in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Oka-Odo on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande spoke during his second coronation anniversary.

According to him, the traditional institution needs more roles to ensure that the tide of insecurity in the country is stemmed, “because, as traditional rulers, we know our people and the strangers in respective our domains.”

The royal father, who appreciated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu’s efforts in addressing security issues in the state, listed among others, the recent donation of 50 vehicles to security agencies.

He called for establishment of state police, even as he promised to revive many traditional things that had been abandoned in the past.

Akande also said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, would perform well, if elected as the president in 2023.

“We are happy. I have to fasten my belt to bring development to my people. The Federal Government is not performing to expectation as regards traditional rulers.

“We just had the throne which had been taken from us since 1904. Most of the things we were doing before had been abandoned.

“We are trying to bring them back. I have nothing against the masquerades, Christianity or Islam. All religions will be allowed in my community,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of Oka-Odo community, Mr Jerome Orole, said that the presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment to the traditional rulers two years ago ended the 118-year agitation for the chieftaincy to be recognised by government.

“The state government’s recognition of the Asin of Oka-Odo has now made Oka land in Akoko to be having two traditional rulers: the Olubaka of Oka and the Asin of Oka-Odo, Iwaro-Oka,” he said.

Similarly, Chairman of the Coronation Central Committee, Elder Tolorunlogo Jerome, thanked the traditional rulers in attendance for keeping the tempo of peace and unity in their respective domains.

He, however, advised residents of the community to eschew dissolute and degrading lifestyles and embrace hard work and honesty. (NAN)

