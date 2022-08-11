Gov Emmanuel inaugurates construction of 200-bed capacity General Hospital 

GOV Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has commenced the construction of 200-bed capacity General Hospital at Oko Ita in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state.

Emmanuel promised the people of Ibiono Ibom that the general hospital, which would cater for the health needs of the residents, would be completed before the end of his administrationnn in May 2023.

The governor, who was represented by Prof. Augustine Umoh, Commissioner for Health, said this during the groundbreaking ceremony of the project in Oko Ita.

“We want good health for all the residents as evident in the building of modern hospitals across the state.

“It must have taken a while before we came to Ibiono Ibom and while waiting, something was cooking so, the hospital we want to give to Ibiono Ibom will be one of the best.

“This hospital is going to be a two-story building and we are going to start with the mother and child section of the hospital.

“We will be constructing the hospital in phases and certainly we will complete it in the life of this administration,” Emmanuel said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Patrick Eshiet, said the hospital was in collaboration with the State and Federal Governments through Sustainable Development Goals.

Eshiet said that the facility when completed, would comprise units like the maternal and child health department, and administrative block.

Other facilities in the hospital would include Accident and Emergency block (A&E), General Outpatient Department (GOPD), general theatre, male wards, female wards, mortuary and staff quarters.

The member representing Ibiono Ibom in the House of Assembly, Mr Godwin Ekpo, thanked the governor for the groundbreaking in preparation to build the hospital.

Ekpo appealed to the governor to ensure the completion of the project within the life span of the administration as promised.

He said that the people of Ibiono Ibom had donated the land for government to build a general hospital since 1999, adding that the people were happy as the Emmanuel’s administration was the one to construct the hospital.

He assured that the community would continue to support the governor’s completion agenda as the 2023 general elections were fast approaching. (NAN)

KN