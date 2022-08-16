Gov Sule restates commitment to people’s welfare

GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has restated his administration’s commitment to policies and programmes that will improve on the lives of the people.

Sule said this during the payment of the 13-14 months cycle of Conditional Cash Transfer to 3, 800 beneficiaries in Lafia, on Wednesday.

He said the scheme, which is expected to last for 24 months, had so far identified 3, 800 beneficiaries who receive N5,000 monthly.

He announced that, after the beneficiaries received their 13th and 14th payment, the state government would pay them another two months instalments by the end of Aug.

“Beneficiaries will receive another three months payment by the end of next month,” he said.

According to him, the gesture was aimed at providing capital for the beneficiaries to enable them to engage in meaningful economic activities that would impact on their households.

“This is not a decision taken because of politics but our determination to impact on the lives of the less privileged members of the society.

“We are all aware of the harsh economic situation and we are doing this with the fear of God,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity by using the accumulated payments as capital to start their businesses.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to key into good policies and programmes that would positively change the lives of the people of the state.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant ( SSA) to the governor on Humanitarian Affairs/ Focal Person Social Investment Programme (SIP), Mr Imran Usman Jibrin, said the agency was determined to impact on the lives of the less privileged members of the society.

He thanked Sule for assisting the less privileged, adding that the gesture was meant to cushion the effect of poverty in the state.

Earlier, Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area, Alhaji Aminu Maifata, appreciated Sule for embarking on projects that are impacting positively on the lives of the less privileged members and other people in the state. (NAN)

