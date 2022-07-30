Group identifies those killing Nigerian Christians – Report

By Anthony Isibor.

A report released by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety has revealed those responsible for more than 45,644 Christian deaths recorded in the last 13 years.

Intersociety said that Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen and their hired external counterparts, other than the indigenous Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen and their pastoralist counterparts recruited from some African countries, the “Zamfara Bandits”, now called “Fulani Bandits” as leading perpetrators in the butchering of defenseless Christians.

It also identified Boko Haram, ISWAP, Ansaru and their foreign counterparts as part of the other Christian lives’ hackers, Christian properties and worship centres’ burners or destroyers

The Muslim dominated and led security forces of Nigeria were also fingered to be responsible for multiple hundreds of civilian Christian deaths in Igbo parts of the old Eastern Nigeria in 2021, and continued in the first three months of 2022.

The report, tagged “The Most Christian Lives’ Hackers In The World” was released on Tuesday, 5th April 2022, and signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Criminologist & Graduate of Security Studies, Board Chair/Lead-Investigator, Obianuju Joy Igboeli Esquire, LLB, BL, Head, Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Ndidiamaka Bernard Esquire, LLB, BL, Head, Int’l Justice and Human Rights, Chidimma Evangeline Udegbunam Esquire, LLB, BL, Head, Campaign and Publicity, Samuel Kamanyaoku (HND), and Head, Field Data Documentation on behalf of the group.

According to the Intersociety, 6006 persons had been hacked to death in 15 months, with another 915 from Jan-March 2022, while 45,644 had died in 13 years or since July 2009 due to Boko Haram uprising

An additional 5,191 Christians were Killed in 2021, as well as more than 3800 Christians abducted in 2021 and 700 in Jan-March.

According to the group, the report is derived from its recent investigation, which also indicated that the Christian parts of Niger State, including Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Local Government Areas are the worst hit with 213 Christian deaths, followed by Southern Kaduna with 143 deaths, Taraba 130 deaths, Benue 72 deaths, Plateau 62 deaths, Ondo/Ogun 40 deaths, Kebbi 20 deaths, Enugu 20 deaths, Edo/Delta 15 deaths and Nasarawa, Kogi, Abia and Imo with 10 deaths each. Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“On their part, are believed to have killed no fewer than 60 Christians in the past three months or January to March 2022. The Nigerian security forces had also in the past three months accounted for not less than 70 Igbo civilian deaths.

“A ‘dark figure’ of 70 Christian deaths was added to represent undetected others, which grandly brings the total number of Christians killed for their Belief in the country in the past three months of 2022 to no fewer than 915. At least six Christian clerics were abducted or killed and not less than 20 Christian places of worship attacked or destroyed.

“The year 2021 ended disastrously for Christians and their sacred places of worship with killings of no fewer than 5,191 Christians, including killing or abduction of at least 25 Christian clerics and attack or destruction of between 400 and 420 Churches and other Christian centres.

“Also not less than 3,800 Christians were abducted with scores, if not many feared killed in captivity by jihadists. That is to say that while 4.400 Christians were killed between January and September 2021, additional 700 others were killed between October and December 2021 and they included 231 Christian deaths perpetrated by Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen and Jihadist Fulani Bandits and about 70 killed by Boko Haram and ISWAP in Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi and Borno States.

“No fewer than 400 defenseless Igbo civilian Christians were killed by security forces in “open” (street shootings and killings) and “closed” (custodial killings) quarters in old Eastern Nigeria. The Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen/Bandits’ killings in October to December 2021 included the Nasarawa Tiv Christian massacre of December 20, 2021 during which no fewer than 52 Christians were hacked to death,” the group said.

AI.

First published – Apr. 07 2022 @ 10:34 GMT