Saturday, August 13, 2022

Politics

Group tasks youth on nation building ahead of 2023 elections

Hamzat Lawal and friends at the launch of the education intervention programme in Karu, FCT on Saturday

THE White Elephant Social Development, in partnership with Connected Development (CODE) has called on the  youth to unite towards building the country  and work in synergy ahead of the  2023 General Elections.

The call was made in Abuja on Saturday at a public dialogue and launch  of an education intervention programme to aid students  as part of activities to commemorate  the  International Youth Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the theme for this celebration is: “Inter-generational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.”

Mr Hamzat Lawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the group advised youths to have dreams ,be humble ,strive for a good name  and serve humanity.

“My message to young people is to continue to work to provide value and service to humanity but before they can do this, they must get the right skill and the right mindset.

” I believe that young people of today are part of the solution ,the old people of today are also part of the solution, because the theme of this year’s  Youth Day talks about intergenerational solidarity.

“So let’s stop the blame game and  work together to take Nigeria to where we all want to it to  be,” he said.

Mr Ismaila Babatunde, National Coordinator, White Elephant Social Movement ,said that the theme for this year’s Youth Day is apt, saying to achieve development in Nigeria,  there is need  to leverage the full potential of all generations.

Babatunde said that it was time  to work to address the gap existing among  youths , government and older generations.

“Youths face a lot of challenges like ageism, unemployment ,education, politics ,difficulty in business areas among others .

“We need  governments ,religious and traditional rulers  and the older generation to carry youths along and include them in policy making processes.

 “We need an enabling environment to horn our skills and be able to compete at the global level just like our peers .

“We as youths also  need to wake up and realise that change begins with us.

“Don’t be an instrument of social vices , don’t be induced by any politicians to cause mayhem because  you are also qualified to  contest for the same  position that  the candidates  vying for,” he said.

Mr Mubarak Ahmed ,Senatorial Candidate for FCT on the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)  called on the youths to  stand up firm  and  take responsibility to shape  their future.

“The  reason is because we have not taken responsibility enough   to be given that chance to participate.

“This is a chance given to me as a youth and I will not let  youths down , so that tomorrow  they talk about is today  and we  need to start and stand firm .”

Rev. Akila Baba from First Ecwa Church Karu, advised the youths to embrace religious tolerance for a peaceful society.

According to Baba , the education system should adopt a style of teaching that impacts on youths; the attitude of dialogue ,non-violence ,value orientation, peace, human rights among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  highlights of the event was the launch of books for education intervention by the White Elephant.

The books are expected to reach out to over one million children in the pilot phase, and  then extended to about 10 million children subsequently. (NAN)

