Group tasks youth on nation building ahead of 2023 elections

THE White Elephant Social Development, in partnership with Connected Development (CODE) has called on the youth to unite towards building the country and work in synergy ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The call was made in Abuja on Saturday at a public dialogue and launch of an education intervention programme to aid students as part of activities to commemorate the International Youth Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the theme for this celebration is: “Inter-generational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.”

Mr Hamzat Lawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the group advised youths to have dreams ,be humble ,strive for a good name and serve humanity.

“My message to young people is to continue to work to provide value and service to humanity but before they can do this, they must get the right skill and the right mindset.

” I believe that young people of today are part of the solution ,the old people of today are also part of the solution, because the theme of this year’s Youth Day talks about intergenerational solidarity.

“So let’s stop the blame game and work together to take Nigeria to where we all want to it to be,” he said.

Mr Ismaila Babatunde, National Coordinator, White Elephant Social Movement ,said that the theme for this year’s Youth Day is apt, saying to achieve development in Nigeria, there is need to leverage the full potential of all generations.

Babatunde said that it was time to work to address the gap existing among youths , government and older generations.

“Youths face a lot of challenges like ageism, unemployment ,education, politics ,difficulty in business areas among others .

“We need governments ,religious and traditional rulers and the older generation to carry youths along and include them in policy making processes.

“We need an enabling environment to horn our skills and be able to compete at the global level just like our peers .

“We as youths also need to wake up and realise that change begins with us.

“Don’t be an instrument of social vices , don’t be induced by any politicians to cause mayhem because you are also qualified to contest for the same position that the candidates vying for,” he said.

Mr Mubarak Ahmed ,Senatorial Candidate for FCT on the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) called on the youths to stand up firm and take responsibility to shape their future.

“The reason is because we have not taken responsibility enough to be given that chance to participate.

“This is a chance given to me as a youth and I will not let youths down , so that tomorrow they talk about is today and we need to start and stand firm .”

Rev. Akila Baba from First Ecwa Church Karu, advised the youths to embrace religious tolerance for a peaceful society.

According to Baba , the education system should adopt a style of teaching that impacts on youths; the attitude of dialogue ,non-violence ,value orientation, peace, human rights among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event was the launch of books for education intervention by the White Elephant.

The books are expected to reach out to over one million children in the pilot phase, and then extended to about 10 million children subsequently. (NAN)

KN