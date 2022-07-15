Group urges youths to be productive, focused on leadership roles

THE Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has urged youths to be productive and be focused to take up leadership roles in the country.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, made the call on Friday in Enugu while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the true essence of the 2022 World Youth Skills Day.

The Day, which is celebrated every July 15, is with the theme: “Transforming Youth Skills for the Future.”

Amaraizu also called on youths to always seek and do something meaningful which would help them to discover themselves for strategic leadership direction and for a greater society.

According to him, the youth are greatest assets for socioeconomic development, hence the need to have programmes and frameworks to trigger meaningful skill acquisition, self discovery, engagement and strategic leadership direction for socioeconomic development for them.

He also urged stakeholders on youth value reorientation to join hands in raising the awareness on skill acquisition rather than being dependent on academic exercises and paper qualification.

“POCACOV, as Nigeria Police community policing initiative and public relations tool (non kinetic) working with different stakeholders, is winning back our children from crime and criminality through awareness creation, sensitisation, advocacy, reorientation and mentoring.

“POCACOV is also galvanising stakeholders support towards their proper engagement through the instrumentality of community sports under the partnership and collaboration with other stakeholders.

“Our ‘Children/Youths Must Thrive Campaign’ is meant to change and redeem our youths from involvement in substance and drug abuse,” he added. (NAN)

