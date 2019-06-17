JOE Akabuike, outgoing Anambra State health commissioner, has announced that Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) will address some basic healthcare challenges in the state.

The event will run from June 16 to June 21 in various parts of the state.

Akabuike, who gave the explanation, said that MNCHW was biannual event aimed at delivering package of basic interventions required to reduce child mortality while improving mother and child health.

He said that the weeklong interventions would complement routine health services by ensuring that basic care reached all mothers and children.

According to him, it is run in conjunction with other routine services, aimed at reducing neo-natal, maternal and child morbidity and mortality in the country.

“MNCHW has shown improvements to Vitamin A supplementation, immunisation coverage of routine vaccines, Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets and other child survival interventions,’’ he added.

The commissioner said that vitamin A supplementation was important for growth of human cells and for boosting of immunity.

He stressed that Vitamin A supplementation was usually given at 4-6 months interval to children (six – nine months).

The week would also feature Anti Natal Care, ANC, for expectant mothers and information on exclusive breastfeeding, family planning and proper hand washing.

Other interventions include de-worming of children, iron foliate to pregnant women, management of childhood illnesses and birth registration.

He said that the campaign would be carried out in all the primary health centres, selected General and Mission hospitals and other designated posts.

Akabuike emphasized that all medicaments would be free and safe, urging caregivers to avail themselves of the opportunity to ensure that their children receive these interventions.

“Pregnant/women of child bearing age should visit the health facilities to assess healthcare services,’’ he noted.

Earlier, Chioma Ezenyimulu, executive secretary, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said that the campaign would be an event that would offer services to children (0-59 months) and pregnant women in the state.

She said that this first round of MNCHW would be sponsored by Saving One Million Lives, SOML, programme for result.

Oby Uchebo, programme manager, SOML, said she hoped that every arrangements had been made for successful conduct of this year’s campaign.

The flag-off will be on June 18 at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North LGA.

June 17, 2019

