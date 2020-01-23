THE Anambra State Health Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Okpala, says the government will continue to support Tuberculosis Leprosy Programme (TB) in an effort to stamp out the disease in the state.

Okpala gave the assurance when the TB End Review Team on National Strategic Plan 2015-2020 visited his office at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka.

The visit was to inform the commissioner about their 3-Day review study in the state.

The partners of the TB Leprosy Programme include the World Health Organization, WHO, Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria, IHVN, and Catholic Caritas Foundation Nigeria, CCFN.

Others are Association of Reproductive & Family Health, ARFH, German Leprosy, GL, Action Health Incorporated, AHI, and the Global Fund.

Okpala commended the team and urged them to always put local content into consideration during programme design and implementation, especially in Anambra State.

“It is really encouraging to host you people here and as well see how our partners are supporting efforts in stamping out tuberculosis in the state.

“A lot has been done and a lot needs to be done and we truly commend you people.

“As a Government, not minding that we are in the era of limited and scarce resources, we will do all we can to create an innovation so that we bridge the gap.

“Periodic reviews will as well help to assess success rate of TB programme in the state.’’

The commissioner, while commending efforts of the State Programme Coordinator, emphasised the importance of accurate data collection and management.

WHO National Programme Officer, Dr. Vivian Ibeziako, praised the state government’s support of the healthcare sector.

Ibeziako said that Anambra was one of the best performing states in TB Strategic Plan in Nigeria.

She thanked the State TB/Leprosy Programme Manager for giving a detailed report of their activities in the state.

State TB/Leprosy Programme Manager, Dr. Ugochukwu Chukwulobelu, who led the team elaborated some points such as Programme interventions, approaches and challenges encountered during implementation in various parts of the state.

