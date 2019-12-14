The Nigerian Army on Friday offered free medical services to no fewer than 802 residents in Ohom Orba community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state.

During the outreach, the residents got 300 free pairs of eye glasses, HIV/AIDS tests, insecticide treated nets, physiotherapy massage and de-worming of children, as well as free drugs.

Speaking at the event, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said that the medical outreach was part of the ongoing “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’.

Adegboye said the exercise was meant to further strengthen civil-military relationship in the 82 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR) in the South East and Cross River.

“The exercise is meant to improve the long standing civil-military relations between the Army and its civil populace as well as promote Civil-Military-Cooperation (CIMIC).

“It is also in line with the Chief of Army Staff vision to cater for the welfare of the host community and win the hearts and minds of the civil populace,’’ he said.

Igwe Everestus Onah, the traditional ruler of the community, thanked the Nigerian army for taking the pain to reach the community notwithstanding its distance from Enugu.

“We are grateful for the army bringing good health, free medication and medical experts to counsel us one-on-one,’’ Onah said.

A beneficiary of the exercise, Miss Kenechukwu Ugwuanyi, lauded the army for the free malaria tests and drug given to her.

“I am also grateful for the treated net and de-worming. It is my first time of receiving free medical care in my community,’’ Ugwuanyi said.

Another beneficiary, Pa Ignatius Nwodo, said that he was surprised to see the Nigerian army providing humanitarian services in the community.

Nwodo, who received a free pair of eye glass, said that his impression of the army as a strict force had changed.

“I now know that they are tender and caring as well,’’ the elderly man said.

The Commander of 82 Division Medical Services, Lt. Col. Ijoma Ijomanta, said that common illness diagnosed during the outreach included malaria, Blood Pressure and dental problems. (NAN)

