COVID-19: Makinde tests positive

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested positive for COVID-19. He disclosed this in a series of tweets on Monday.

The governor, in his official twitter handle @seyimakinde said, “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

