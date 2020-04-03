Six new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 190.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced on its official twitter: “As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths

“190 confirmed cases 20 discharged 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by Currently; Lagos- 98 FCT- 38 Osun- 20 Oyo- 8 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1.”

Apr. 3, 2020

