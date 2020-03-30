THE National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has donated N10 million to the Lagos State Government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Tayo Fadile, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of NIWA, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

According to NIWA, N5 million was given to NCDC and another N5 million to the Lagos State government.

It said the donation was made out of concern about the ravaging impact of the pandemic to the nation.

“As part of our corporate social responsibilities, we graciously donate the sum of N5 million to the NCDC and another N5 million to the Lagos State Government.

“This will help the government fight the killer virus with more vigor and determination,” it said.

It said the management also urged all Nigerians to obey government directives on COVID-19, as the only way to restore sanity and ensure the safety and well-being of everybody in the country.

Dr. George Moghalu, Managing Director of NIWA, has directed that NIWA’s infrastructure like Ferry terminals, Dockyards, River ports, Jetties, Water Crafts, Barges and Tug boats nationwide be sanitized and the highest level of hygiene be maintained. (NAN)

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

