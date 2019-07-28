JIDE Akeredolu, District Governor, Rotary District 9110, on Saturday urged the new president of Rotary Club of Lagos Island to work on cervical cancer prevention and treatment of congenital heart diseases of the less privileged

Akeredolu made the call during the induction of Mr Vipul Agrawal as the 4th President of the Rotary club of Lagos Island (RCLI), held at Lagoon Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday night.

He said that as part of the humanitarian services the non-governmental organisation was into, the cervical cancer and congenital heart diseases should be managed and prevented among the less privileged.

He said that new and creative projects should be embarked on to promote wellness and bring about positive changes in the society.

According to him, this would inspire other members while they support the club with their resources and commitment.

“We have many young children who have congenital heart diseases, whose parents cannot afford to take them abroad for surgery, this should be looked into.

“Cervical cancer has been the second commonest kind of cancer among women that can be prevented through timely vaccination; focus on immunising children between ages 10 to 14 years.

“Many states have keyed into this and I believe the new president can look into it too,” he said.

He urged the new president, outgoing president and the president-elect to work unanimously to achieve a common goal while they jettison envy, strife and jealousy.

Agrawal after the induction, reiterated commitment to continue in the humanitarian services of helping the less privileged in the society.

Agrawal, who took over the mantle of leadership from Mr Rajkumar Gulati, said RCLI was one of the youngest rotary clubs in Nigeria but with an impressive list of achievements.

He said that RCLI had focused on five key areas as: free cataract eye surgeries, blood donations, school rehabilitation, polio eradication, sanitation and hygeine outreach.

According to him, the non-governmental organisation had embarked on free cataract eye surgeries for the needy in Lagos and Kano in association with Geeta Ashram located in Lekki.

“I am humbled by the trust and responsibility reposed in me by our members.

“I will strive to do my best to make a difference in the lives of the less privileged in the communities we live in.

“I will continue from where the immediate past president stopped and ensure we put smiles on the faces of the less privileged.

“We are still committed to helping the less privileged in the society, over 1,200 pints of blood was collected in 2018 to 2019, the highest voluntary blood collection by any social service organisation in Nigeria,” he said.

Agrawal said that he would be working on organising 20 blood camps in his tenure, to generate 2,000 pints of blood as 4,000 people’s lives would be saved with it.

“We will also embark on community projects that provide food, beverages, clothings and footwear to the needy,” he said.

Also, Mr Rajkumar Gulati, the immediate past president of RCLI, urged Nigerians to engage in blood donation activities as it had no medical implications once they had been medically certified to donate.

He urged the newly inducted president to work tirelessly and ensure remarkable milestones were achieved in his tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agrawal is a leading building industry professional and a senior member of the Lafarge Nigeria management team.

His wife, Mrs Poonam Agrawal, is also an active member of RCLI with a passion for conserving the environment.

-NAN

– July 28, 2019 @ 13:40 GMT |

