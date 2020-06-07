A health worker, Mrs Temitope Oyedokun, has urged women seeking for family planning services to desist from patronising unregistered family planning centres as this may have grave consequences on their health.

Oyedokun, who is the Chief Nursing Officer in charge of Obantoko Health Centre in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Sunday.

She noted that women who were still sexually active should not be ashamed to contact registered and approved family planning centres when the need arose, saying that at such centres, they would be properly counselled and monitored.

“I want to advise our women to stop patronising unregistered family planning centres. They should go to a good family planning centre, listen to advice and adopt a method that is suitable for their body so as to avoid complications that may arise from it.

“Many of our women take one drug or the other but I will tell them to desist from this act. Only qualified health personnel should be approached for family planning and any other health issues,” Oyedokun said.

The nurse also noted that many women adopted family planning without telling their husbands, saying that this was not right.

“Any woman that wants to adopt family planning must seek the consent of her husband. We are doing a lot of advocacy on this,” she said.

On the rate at which women adopted family planning, Oyedokun said: “while some have adopted it, some are still very sceptical.

“We cannot force them to adopt it. We will continue to enlighten them on the advantages derivable from its adoption.

“Since Odeda Local Government hosts two federal tertiary institutions, many of the female students in these institutions patronise us on their own volition.

“Even nursing officers in these institutions also do come here to collect commodities from us but in spite of that, we still engage some of them, at least once in two months. This lockdown has affected the engagement.

“We have more than enough commodities in our store here. The family planning is totally free”.

She counselled mothers to give sex education to their daughters who were sexually active.

Oyedokun lamented low patronage during the lockdown period, saying that this might lead to baby boom in the next few months.

