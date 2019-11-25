LATE Abu Abbah Wayo Health Foundation in Nasarawa State, has presented drugs and equipment to six primary healthcare clinics in Wamba Local Government area of the state.

This is to improve the health and standard of living of the people of the area and the state in general.

The donor, Maj.-Gen Iliyasu Abbah (rtd), who is the Executive Director of the foundation, said the gesture was for the love of his late mother who had passion for the health of people in Wayo community during her lifetime.

The News Agench of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PHC clinics that benefited from the drugs and equipment are located at Wayo Matti, Kurize, Langi, Kpini, Wude makaranta and Wude Kurmi.

Abbah stressed that the donation was also part of his contribution to his immediate community and promised to extend the gesture to other communities in the area.

He urged benefitting clinics to ensure proper utilisation of drugs and equipment for the purpose they were meant for.

Also, the Emir of Wamba, Justice Lawal Musa-Nagogo, lauded the donor for complementing the efforts of government by donating drugs to clinics in the area.

According to him, the donation will help in tackling the health challenges of the people of the area and the state.

Musa-Nagogo, who chaired the event, promised to support individuals and organisations interested in alleviating the plight of people in his domain.

The Emir called on the people not to always depend on government, but initiate projects that will make them self reliant and improve their lives.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of the local government, Abubakar Abbas, commended the initiative and urged other sons and daughters of the area to also assist in making life easier for rural communities.

In a good will message, an APC chieftain in the state, Suleiman Nagogo, called on people in the communities to use the opportunity to access quality healthcare.

NAN reports that materials presented included antibiotics and other drugs as well as blood pressure apparatuses. (NAN)

– Nov. 25, 2019 @ 17:39 GMT |

