PROF. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State commissioner for health has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in Lagos, including a case of local infection.

Abayomi stated this on Thursday, March 19, during a press conference.

He said 19 tests were performed on suspected cases and contacts of the five cases announced on Wednesday, out of which four turned positive.

Abayomi said the first among the new persons that tested positive is a Nigerian female who returned from France via a Turkish airline (TK 1830) on March 14.

Another confirmed case is a Nigerian male in his 50s who had never traveled anywhere. He tested positive and had since been admitted.

Abayomi said the third case is a Nigerian male who arrived in Nigeria on March 13 from Frankfurt, Germany on Luftansa flight LH 568. “What we have are a combination of imported cases and local transmission,” the commissioner said.

The ministry is currently tracking over 1,300 people suspected to be infected. With reports from QED News

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 15:07 GMT |

(Visited 46 times, 46 visits today)