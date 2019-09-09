GOV. Aminu Masari of Kasina state has tasked medical doctors, nurses and other medical Personnel to rededicate themselves towards effective and efficient service to Humanity in the country.

Masari gave the charge while speaking at the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Week on Monday in Katsina.

“The medical personnel have a responsibility to embrace attitudinal changes towards their patients that need their services,” the governor said.

He said that patients needed total and complete support of the doctors, nurses and other medical personnel.

Masari observed that patients needed the services of medical personnel but they had been accused of showing nonchallant attitude to them.

“The Katsina State Government has received a lot of complaints in respect to the negligence meted out to patients by both doctors and nurses.

“We are calling on the medical personnel to accept polite manners of approach and treat patients with care and sympathy,” he said.

Earlier, a University Don from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Abdulmumini Rafin-Dadi commended Katsina state government for providing efficient healthcare delivery services.

He commended the state government for making funds available for the refurbishing and rehabilitating of eight general hospitals across the state.

In his remarks, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha said that the present administration had repositioned the health sector by providing effective medical equipment in its general hospitals.

