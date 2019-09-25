The Kano State Social Health Insurance Agencies (SSHIA) have said that the agency is committed to developing and providing efficient system to ensure maximum satisfaction for enrollees and to expand health insurance in the country.

The SSHIA disclosed this on Wednesday in Kano at the end of a workshop organised by National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for states’ social health insurance agencies.

Mr Mohammed Safana, the Director-General, Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, said that the workshop was important, timely and enlightening.

Safana said that the agency would engage Civil Society Organisations, Nigeria Labour Congress and International donors to sensitise and mobilise people in remote communities, as well as embark on advocacy visits to traditional and religious institutions to educate the public.

He said the lack of awareness of the scheme was a major concern.

He added that “it is important that the target population such as state civil servants, uniform personnel and rural dwellers understand the modules of this programme.

“Presently, there are health infrastructure in Katsina State, we have earmarked 361 primary healthcare facilities that will deliver healthcare services to enrollees of the scheme.

“The state is ready to support the scheme, while some communities are also ready to contribute their quota into the pool.

“The Basic Healthcare Provision Fund has made it a good driving force in achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

Mrs Monica Saror, the General-Manager (GM), North Central for the FCT; Plateau; Nasarawa and Benue, said the workshop was critical to the attainment of UHC in the states.

Saror said that the workshop was aimed at enlightening Chief Executives of SSHIA in ensuring everyone was equipped and committed in driving a successful health insurance programme in the states.

She listed some of the challenges encountered by enrollees in her zone to include: delay in receiving codes during referrals, segregation at the primary healthcare facilities, drugs being out of stock in hospitals, among others.

She said these had led to out of pocket spending, hence contributing to financial hardships of citizens.

She further stated that the SSHIA in each zones acknowledged the challenges and were working toward finding lasting solutions to them.

Mrs Chinasa Agwunobi, the General Manager, South East for Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Eboyi, said that the south east states had passed a law that would guide the scheme, and presently have Acts to regulate it.

Agwunobi, therefore, commended state governors in that zone for their support, saying “the state health insurance schemes in South East had improved but we can do better.”

She, however, stressed the need for more commitment from stakeholders in ensuring that communities were sensitised and committed toward contributing their premium to the scheme.

She also urged state governments to support the scheme with grants so that services could reach more people, especially the vulnerable groups. (NAN)

-Sep 25, 2019 @15:09 GMT |

