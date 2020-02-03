KANO State Government has approved the sum of N2.7 billion for the procurement of water treatment chemicals to ensure potable water supply across the state.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the state’s Commissioner of Information made the disclosure on Monday, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Kano.

He said the decision was part of the government’s resolve to continuously provide clean water to the populace for domestic and other uses.

The commissioner said that the sum of N150 million has been approved as outstanding counterpart funds for Sanitation, Hygienic and Water Supply in Nigeria (SWAWN) II project across the state in collaboration with the EU and UNICEF.

“The council approved the sum of N26.9 million for the conduct of the General Household Survey of the state.

“The council also approved the release of N89.3 million for equipping and furnishing the upgraded Kafin Mai-Yaki Cottage Hospital in Kiru Local Government Area of the state.

“The state executive council has given approval for the release of N24 million for the celebration of the year 2020 International Women’s Day and the empowerment of 1, 500 women,” he stated.

The Commissioner stated that the council also approved the sum of N441.8 million for the feeding of three boarding schools and activities of Bilingual College, Niamey, Niger Republic.

Others were repairs of 57 Girl Child Initiative Buses and selection of criteria for sponsorship of candidates for 2019 NECO/NBAIS SSCE Exams.

Garba said that N323. 4 million was approved for the provision of internet services, supply and installation of computers and accessories as well as literacy training of staff of the ministry of education.

Also on the list are construction of three classroom blocks, renovation of classrooms and toilets in some selected day and boarding secondary schools and the rehabilitation of staff quarters.

Others are renovation of dilapidated structures within the premises of Mariri Orphanage School, upgrading and conversion to Science Technical School and general renovation GSS Sakarma in Kiru LGA.

According to Garba, also approved was additional fund to take care of the year 2019/2020 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Lagos.

NAN

Feb. 3, 2020

