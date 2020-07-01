THE Kano State Government has announced plans to set up 200 milk collection centres to encourage dairy production in the state.

Ameen Yasar, the Communication Specialist in Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

The statement quoted the Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, as saying that the state government would soon unveil the multilateral scheme to revolutionise dairy production.

Muhammad, who spoke while receiving members of the Milk Vendors Cooperative Society, said the centres would turn around milk production and make the state the hub of dairy production in the country.

He said that the project would be implemented in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank and Lives and Livelihood Fund.

The coordinator said that 200 milk collection centres would be constructed and equipped under the project.

He said routine cattle insemination, fodder production and sustained cattle vaccination would be conducted to enhance animal healthcare for improved productivity.

Muhammad added that the project would also focus on providing financial and technical support to milk cooperative societies in the state.

“The centres are designed to provide cost-effective and energy-efficient cold chain for collection of raw milk without compromising quality to guard against rejection and losses.

“When the milk quality is guaranteed, it will boost income generation for the pastoralists, vendors and up takers.

“As the project unfolds, we are going to support the association with facilities and capacity building training on good hygiene practices and preservation technologies.

“Youths and women members of the association will be empowered with mini milk processing units,” he said.

The coordinator urged members of the association to support the programme to enable it achieve its objectives.

Chairman of the association, Lawan Muhammad, pledged his members’ support to facilitate successful implementation of the project in the state.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)