THE Akerele Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State on Monday experienced large turnout of people following a free medical screening organised for children in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the screening was organised by the state government for children between the ages of zero and 12 years.

The state government, in collaboration with an NGO, BOSKOH Lagos Healthcare Mission International (HMI), had on Aug. 2 commenced the free medical intervention programme.

It was aimed at combating organ impairment and life-threatening ailments in children.

The four weeks programme would hold at seven designated Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

At the centres, children with visual and hearing impairments and other life threatening ailments that could negatively impact their capacity to study, would be screened.

Earlier, the Medical Officer of Health, Akerele PHC, Dr Rahmat Odesesan, said the exercise would help to increase patronage of healthcare services at the PHCs.

“This exercise is meant to create awareness to residents, because many of them are not aware of the services the PHCs offer.

“We have the health personnel available to cater for their needs, and so, people should take advantage of this free exercise to access healthcare at the facility.

“Residents will be screened appropriately, and anyone in need of medical attention will be treated.

“Also, those who need referral would be referred to the designated general hospitals for treatment which will also be taken care of by the government,’’ she said.

Odesesan said that the services offered at the programme include: eye screening and free glasses for those in need.

Others she said were dental checks, free laboratory tests, test for tuberculosis and general checkup.

“We want to encourage residents to take advantage of this programme, because it is free; it is an opportunity for people to know their status and get appropriate treatment,’’ she said.

Two participants expressed gratitude to the state government for taking the programme to the PHCs.

According to them, it will help many to get the medical care that they need to stay healthy.

One of them, a Fashion Designer, Mrs Abosede Awolesi, said the programme was well organised and the processes were smooth.

“I came in very early thinking the programme may take a long period of time, but I was impressed, that the doctors took my children’s vitals and in no time we got access to care,” Awolesi said.

Another participant, a student, Miss Arinola Amodu, urged the government to make healthcare accessible to people at the grassroots.

Amodu said: “I am happy that the government is bringing this laudable project to the PHCs.

“People who cannot afford to see the doctor will do so today, and get the care they need.

“Programmes like this will help to reduce illnesses.”

