THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it will continue to provide adequate support to victims of banditry admitted in the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria.

Mr Mustapha Maihaja, Director General, NEMA, gave the assurance while receiving delegates from ABUTH on Tuesday in Abuja.

Maihaja noted that collaboration with the hospital was important at this time when the country was experiencing series of kidnapping and banditry.

He added that the agency would continue to provide drugs and adequate support within its mandate to the hospital.

“I will like to reiterate our commitment to discharge our responsibilities in line with our mandate, which is to promote disaster preparedness, prevention, mitigation, response and recovery.

“This collaboration is coming at the right time looking at what we are experiencing presently in the country.

“As you all know the activities of these criminals is on the increase, especially in that zone, and victims of these attacks are mostly taken to the hospital.

“So, the hospital facilities are being over stretched, but NEMA on its part will continue to provide adequate and quick assistance to these victims within our mandate, especially in the area of drugs and other medical consumables,” he said.

On his part, Prof. Hamid Ahmad, Chief Medical Director, ABUTH, thanked the agency for its support so far and the assurance of more support.

He noted that, being the hospital at the centre of the North-Western part of the country, importance of adequate facilities as well as availability of drugs could not be over emphasized.

“Considering the activities of these bandits and kidnappers, we receive a lot of patients on a daily basis. Victims of road accidents are also brought to our facility.

“However, we need more physical infrastructure and adequate sanitation to accommodate these patients.

“But I am hopeful that collaboration with NEMA will help provide patients with the best clinical care at all time,” he said. (NAN)

Sept. 10, 2019 @ 17:59 GMT

