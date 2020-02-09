NGO advocates health equity for PWD

LOIS Auta, President, Cedar Seed Foundation, on Sunday said health equity for Persons with Disability (PWD) was key to building an economically-viable and independent people.

Cedar Seed is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that protects the rights of Persons with Disability.

Auta told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that creating an enabling environment for Persons with Disabilities to access health care was necessary for a prosperous country.

She urged the government and stakeholders to synergize in the area of tackling poverty and other obstacles posing threat to the well-being of PWD.

She said that poor or lack of access to health care services by some Persons with Disability had retarded their progress especially in pursuing entrepreneurial goals.

Auta said that guaranteed health equity would be a roadmap to the acquisition of homes and houses by Persons with disabilities and restoring confidence in them.

She said that health equity would go a long way to eliminate discrimination and barriers that discouraged Persons with Disabilities from active participation in politics, especially elective positions.

According to her, it will make us no longer feel powerless, without access to good jobs with fair pay, quality education but safe and inclusive.

NAN reports that health equity means everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be healthy.

