ASSOCIATION for Reproductive and Family Health trained 51 community volunteer workers on family planning awareness creation in Enugu.

Mrs Francisca Ezejiofor, the association’s project officer, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Ezejiofor explained that the training was to create more awareness about family planning in the 17 area councils in the state.

According to her, the awareness creation involves Depot medroxyprogesterone acetate injection (DMPA) for contraception in women.

She said that the association was training the workers to educate women between the ages 15 and 49 on how DMPA could be injected personally without the help of any health expert.

Medroxyprogesterone acetate, also known as depot medroxyprogesterone acetate in injectable form and sold under the brand name Depo-Provera among others, is a hormonal medication of the progestin type, used as a method of birth control and as a part of menopausal hormone therapy.

She noted that the association came into existence in 2018 with the aim of assisting Federal Government to achieve 27 per cent conceptive prevalence by 2020.

Ezejiofor added that the 51 community volunteer workers were picked from the 17 local area councils of the state.

She added that “three voluntary workers were picked from each of the 17 local area councils which made the number of the participants 51.

“We are a non-profit organisation, willing to create awareness on the benefits of family planning. We are working with Centre for Communication and Social Impact to achieve fruitful results.’’ (NAN)

– Jan. 16, 2020 @ 10:49 GMT |

