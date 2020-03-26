Nigeria confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus

NIGERIA has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus infection. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced the new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, March 26, bringing the total number now to 65.

Of the 14 confirmed new cases 12 are in Lagos and two in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, according to @NCDCgov.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged and 1 death,” NCDC said.

A breakdown of cases by states in real time is as follows:

Lagos- 44

FCT- 12

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Total: 65 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria

– March 26, 2020 @ 9:47 GMT

(Visited 48 times, 48 visits today)