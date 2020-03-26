Nigeria confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus

NIGERIA has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus infection. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced the new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, March 26, bringing the total number now to 65.
Of the 14 confirmed new cases 12 are in Lagos and two in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, according to @NCDCgov.
“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case
“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged and 1 death,” NCDC said.
A breakdown of cases by states in real time is as follows:
Lagos- 44
FCT- 12
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-1
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Total: 65 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria
– March 26, 2020 @ 9:47 GMT
