TO flatten the curve of COVID-19 Pandemic and protect especially the frontline workers, the Nigerian Diaspora COVID-19 Eradication Support Group as well as other diaspora groups, including the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America, ANPA, Nido Americas and Nido China mobilised funds to procure Personal Protective Equipment worth a total of N48 million.

The minister of State Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada alongside chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa presented the items to the chairman and members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The minister acknowledged the contributions of Nigerians in Diaspora and urged them to continue to contribute towards home.

In the same vein, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that every state is captured in the distribution of the Personal Protective Equipment PPE for Frontline medical and paramedical staff in all the Teaching Hospitals and federal medical centers across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

The Chairman Presential Task Force on Covid-19 Boss Mustapha represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi Adekunle who received the fifty-three thousand and thirty-six items commended the wisdom of the Federal Government for establishing the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for galvanising the Donations.

Meanwhile the National Coordinator COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu said the Donations will escalate areas of coverage especially for the frontline

workers. He urged more Nigerians to get involved to fight the deadly pandemic still ravaging communities.

The complete set of PPEs , described as durable , res usable and of very high quality ,donated by the Nigerian Diaspora Covid 19 support group, were all produced in Nigeria by Nigerians.

– July 04, 2020 @ 12:55 GMT

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)