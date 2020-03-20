CROSS River State Government says it has yet to record any case of corona virus and advised residents to disregard rumors of suspected cases.

The commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Calabar, that the report in the social media claiming that a student of the university of Calabar was tested positive to the virus was “false and misleading”.

The commissioner appealed to members of the public to disregard such information and to remain calm.

Edu, who assured residents of their safety, said the state had taken proactive measures to contain the viral attack.

According to her, the state has deployed health workers to carry out sensitization campaigns in its borders and airports and is screening those coming into the state.

She, therefore, warned those circulating such mischievous reports to refrain from causing fear and panic among residents of the state.

“The attention of the Cross River Ministry of Health has been drawn to rumours circulating in the social media of a reported case of Coronavirus in the state.

“The false report stated that a student of Human Kinetics Department, University of Calabar had contacted the virus and was isolated at home having come in contact with some persons.

“This is to notify the general public that the information is false and misleading and should not in any way cause unnecessary fear and panic as Cross River still remains free of COVID-19.

“The permanent isolation center is still vacant with no patient in it.

“Cross River people are, therefore, advised not to panic as all hands are on deck to ensure that any suspected case is managed properly”, she said.

She explained that Gov. Ben Ayade had put everything in place to ensure that residents were given proper medical attention. (NAN)

– Mar. 20, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)