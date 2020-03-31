AS a way of complementing efforts of governments at various levels to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has announced a comprehensive intervention package to assuage the current and anticipated harmful social, medical and financial effects of the global scourge, especially in Abia state, and across the nation in general.

In a statement, Prof Ibe particularly commended the strategies put in place and personally supervised by the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, under the Inter Ministerial Committee on Coronavirus, stating that with the combined effort of government and other critical stakeholders, the war against coronavirus would surely be defeated.

”It is therefore in the spirit of complementing the strategies currently being pursued by our state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to mitigate the possible outbreak of COVID-19 in Abia, that I have directed the immediate implementation of the following measures;

(1) Donation of equipment and facilities for establishment of a functional COVID-19 Isolation Centre within Abia North as a way of complementing the other centres already earmarked by government.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Coronavirus is thereby invited to provide a suitable facility for equipping with available medical facilities.

(2) The immediate supply of COVID-19 testing kits and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), for subsequent distribution to tertiary health institutions within the state and across the nation.

(3) The supply of 850 bags of rice for distribution to Abians through the Local Government Councils, at the ratio of 50 bags per LGA, as a way of mitigating the harsh realities of possible lockdown.

(4) The conduct of extensive research, jointly by the Gregory University Uturu Colleges of Pharmacy, Basic Health Sciences, Medicine and

Surgery, Natural and Applied Sciences, Departments of Biochemistry and Alternative Medicine, in order to discover and propose anti COVID-19 vaccines.

(5) The mass production of potent hand sanitizers by the Entrepreneurship Department of Gregory University Uturu, for subsequent distribution to Abians, especially those involved in the execution of essential services, including Health Workers, Security Personnel, National Union of Road Transport Workers, etc.

(6) The release and deployment of three (3) Gregory University Uturu Specialist Hospital medical ambulances to the state Inter-Ministerial Committee on Coronavirus to assist in shuttling suspected cases to designated places for medical attention.

(7) All Gregory University Uturu medical facilities, both at Uturu and Amachara, are hereby placed at the disposal of the state Inter-Ministerial Committee on Coronavirus, as all medical personnel working in these places have been directed to be at stand-by in their duty posts throughout the duration of the war against COVID-19.

(8) The constant fumigation of public places in selected parts of the state by the works department of Gregory University Uturu.

(9) While the media unit of our university has been mandated to deploy all available publicity outlets in initiating, implementing and sustaining awareness campaigns on the pandemic, Abians are once again encouraged to adopt such safety measures as, regular washing of hands with soap and running water, use of alcohol base hand sanitizers, refraining from handshakes and embraces, covering of mouth and nose with the elbow while sneezing or coughing, activating the social distancing mode and above all praying to the God of Abia to keep the state safe from the scourge of the Egyptians.

It will be recalled that Prof Ibe recently announced similar intervention in the education sector when he offered #350M worth of scholarship award to 90 Abians from 17 Local government Areas of the state,” the statement said.

– Mar. 31, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT |

