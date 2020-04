Professor of alternative medicine finds cure for coronavirus

A RENOWNED alternative medicine practitioner, Prof. Joseph Akpa, says he has found cure for the current coronavirus pandemic through energy health curative means.

Akpa, who is the Provost of Luminar International College of Alternative Medicine, Enugu, made the claim to newsmen in a press conference held in Enugu on Wednesday.

He claimed that he had already made energy health medicines superficially meant to boost the human immune system and others meant to directly attack the virus to ensure 100 per cent successful cure.

“I will challenge any health institution or agency to bring any known case of coronavirus to me and see how it will disappear within few days.

“If the Permanent Secretary of Enugu State Ministry of Health or the State Government approaches me to cure any of the known cases of coronavirus in the state I will voluntarily do so without attaching any condition to it.

“I thank God for using me to find the cure to a disease that is already threatening to wipe out the whole earth,” he said.

The don said that the disease came down to earth as a result of Chinese and other countries quest to be supreme super human species and their race to invent deadly equipment.

“These people during their meditation engage in what is known as Astral Travelling in which the spirit leaves the body and travel to these planets to probe what is there and at times steal certain substances which they bring back to the earth.

“So be that some of these unworthy activities of the human beings affected the planet Mercury and in reaction now sends the deadly radiations of the coronavirus to the earth,” he said.

Akpa advised that humans should restrict themselves in knowing more about the earth; while abiding by the laws of God and ensuring that human beings stop racing to manufacture equipment of destruction.

“Finally, however, I will teach you, journalists, some self-protective habits and also give each of you a bottle of ‘Immunity Enhancement’.

“Before ending this briefing I like to inform you that all the planets have also their positive effects on the human beings here on earth, you can find this in many of my works,” Akpa said. – News Express

