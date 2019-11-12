OKECHI Ogueji, the Adviser, Health Systems, Independent Physicians Association (IPAS Nigeria)

says the only legal indication for termination of pregnancy is when the life of the woman is at risk.

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that abortion could be crucial to rescue mothers or women in deadly or emergency situations.

He said “it does not include sexual violence and other genuine concerns that women have for seeking abortion.”

He emphasised that even when it became imperative, it should be seen as last resort, after all other options were exhausted.

The medical practitioner explained that even though the country’s law is against abortion, “people would always have

need to terminate pregnancies.”

He described unsafe and clandestine abortion as the highest cause of maternal death in many countries.

Ogueji said that the possible way out would be to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Founded in 1973, Ipas is a global non-profit organisation that works around the world to increase women’s ability to exercise their sexual and

reproductive rights.

It believes that every woman has a right to safe reproductive health choices and that no woman should have to risk her life, her health, her fertility, her well-being or the well-being of her family because she lacks reproductive health care.

NAN

– Nov. 12, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)