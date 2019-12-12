HUNDREDS of residents of Gbarantoru in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa on Wednesday received free eye care services sponsored by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 300 people have so far received consultations from eye care specialists and got prescriptions.

The eye care team comprising of Ophthalmologists and eye care support team prepared prescribed glasses and dispensed eye drops and medicines.

The eye care experts took time to educate patients awaiting treatment on ways of taking care of their eyes and how to avoid loss of vision as well as how to manage diagnosed eye problems.

Master Joel Opuike, a 13-year-old, said that he was examined by an ophthalmologist and given some drugs to take care of constant itching in his eyes, a condition that hampered his academic activities in school.

“I met an eye doctor and he looked into my eyes and heard complains on the difficulties I have with seeing.

“I was given some drugs that will take care of the issue and I am very happy and believe that I will be all right,” Opuike said.

Chief Aseibi Saidu said that he received eye care medications and applauded SPDC for the gesture.

Mrs Jane Ineikemi , 76, said that she was given some eye drops and medicine to take care of her vision.

Speaking on behalf of the Gbarantoru Community, Chief Izontimi Inemotimi, Deputy Paramount Ruler, expressed appreciation to SPDC, adding that the eye care mission was of immense benefit to the people of the area.

He appealed to the oil firm to sustain the exercise and make it a periodic event as people came from far flung communities for the outreach. (NAN)

– Dec. 12, 2019 @ 9:15 GMT |

