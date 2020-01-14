SCHNEIDER Electric, Nigeria’s energy management giant, in partnership with JustStandOut and Bolamark Engineering, has donated a premium solar inverter solution to the Hearts of Gold children’s hospice.

This donation was done as a part of Giving Tuesday, the movement that symbolizes the international day of charitable giving. This action is an integral part of the Schneider Sustainability Impact, Schneider Electric’s global aim of ensuring that all can benefit from safe, reliable and clean energy, while acting towards inclusive growth. The 2018 Giving Tuesday involved the company’s employees in 40 countries.

Speaking to journalists on this year’s Giving Tuesday, Isaac Adeleke project coordinator, said: “Giving Tuesday serves as a platform to transform and give back to our community. This solar solution will improve the quality of life of the children and their caretakers. Let’s spread the joy this holiday season by giving back.”

At the event, which was held at the premises of Hearts of Gold, Schneider Electric was represented by Head of Building BU Sales, Mojola Ola, while JustStandOut, Bolamark Engineering and Hearts of Gold were represented by Joseph Inyang; Bola Azeez and Adedoyin respectively.

This global movement to promote giving, and a commitment to helping others was celebrated for the first time on November 27th, 2018 the countries where Schneider Electric operates.

Strengthened by 20 years of experience, the Schneider Electric Foundation wants to highlight the involvement of its employees; GivingTuesday is the perfect illustration of this philosophy held by the Foundation.

In 2018, the foundation ran more than 100 projects, supported 200,000 young people, counted 1,665 days of volunteering and led 1,591 skills sponsorship programmes.

Jan. 14, 2020

