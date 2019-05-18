WORRIED by the rising cases of suicide among Nigeria’s youths, an NGO, Peace, Unity, Security and Development (PUSD), has called for more assistance in the areas of mental health care and psychological support for that group.

Mr Kayode Bolaji, the Director of PUSD, made the call on Friday in Jos, during a programme it organised for youths and other critical stakeholders on the social development chain.

The programme was aimed at mobilising youths to participate in peace building, economic growth and security processes.

“A major objective of the event is to draw attention to the rising emotional turmoil among youths; Nigeria must strive to make its young people more useful to themselves and the society.

“We want to create a forum for youths to contribute to discussions on peace, unity security and development issues,” he said.

The PUSD official said that the programme was also geared towards ensuring youths had enabling environment to influence important decisions to minimise the withdrawal syndrome and subsequent frustration.

In his remarks, the Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, tasked youths to shun drug abuse and build their capacities through formal education and skills acquisition.

Represented by Mr Bulus Dabit, director of NOA in Plateau, Abari said that a secured future was only attainable if youths were carried along in all activities targeted at making them assets to the society.

“Youths must purge themselves of social vices, imbibe critical values, shun drug abuse, build their capacities, be patriotic and imbibe good values of respect of our laws,” he said.

He challenged youths to participate in government policies through demanding accountability and transparency in governance, so as to keep leaders on their toes at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 200 stakeholders, made up of youths, parents, among others, participated in the interactive session. (NAN)

