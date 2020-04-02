UCH chief medical officer recovers from coronavirus

PROF. Jesse Otegbayo, chief medical director of the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Oyo State, has recovered from the coronavirus as he tested negative today, April 2.

Otegbayo, who was confirmed positive for coronavirus eight days ago went into self isolation. But the latest test on his blood sample turned negative, according to Toye Akinrinlola, head of Public Relations Unit, UCH, Ibadan.

The Nation quoted Akinrinlola as saying that the test result arrived at about 3:45 pm to gladden the heart of family, friends and workers of the institution.

According to him, Otegbayo said he may have contracted the virus through board meetings of the hospital held from Monday to Wednesday last week.

The week-long meetings were suspended on Thursday after some members showed symptoms of COVID-19.

He was among the eight confirmed cases in Oyo State as at Wednesday, April 1.

The Provost of the College of Medicine and his deputy have also tested positive for the virus and have since placed themselves in self-isolation. – with reports from the Nation

