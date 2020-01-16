A US-based physician, Dr Julius Nwosu says it donated a hospital to Umuenyi Community, Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo to provide free healthcare for children, women and the aged.

Nwosu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Community Health Care Network (CHCN) made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Wednesday.

He said that the hospital had been handed over to the state Ministry of Health.

He said that free healthcare services would be available to children below the age of five, aged persons above 70 years and pregnant women from conception to birth.

The CEO said that affordable services would be available in the hospital in the areas of HIV/AIDS testing, awareness and counselling, tuberculosis testing and treatment.

Other services were minor surgeries, obstetrics and gynecology, ultrasounds and comprehensive eye examination.

The physician said that CHCN mission was to eliminate disparities in quality of healthcare services.

According to him, it will also provide access for the most vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, children and aged persons.

He added that the initiative was borne out of his desire to give back to society as part of his contributions to health development in the state.

Nwosu urged institutions and religious organisations to give back to society by providing facilities that would benefit the general public.

“CHCN is the caring place because the patient is at the centre of everything we do.

“We offer inexpensive and free healthcare services, serving our community with commitment and ensuring that our patients receive the best care possible at our state-of-the-art, cutting edge facility.

“We will utilise new equipment and trained staff that will optimise the care of each patient while emphasising on preventive medicine and the overall health and wellness of patients with staff strength of over 40 medical personnel.

“One does not need all the money in the world to extend help to less privileged. So, I call on individuals, institutions and organisations to give back to society and watch God replenish their supplies,” he said.

He, however, called on government and good spirited individuals in the state to lend their support to the CHCN so as to enable it fully achieve its dreams for Imo and Nigeria at large. (NAN)

