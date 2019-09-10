MUDASHIRU Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has urged Nigerians to care for their neighbours, as a way to curb the increasing rate of suicide across the country.

Obasa, who is also the chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, said this in a message to mark the World Suicide Prevention Day.

He lamented that suicide, which was hitherto alien to Nigerians, had become a recurring incident mostly because of influences that ordinarily could be controlled.

The speaker also said it was saddening to note that people took their lives over reasons that could best be described as flimsy, and which could be resolved with determination to succeed.

Obasa, however, said it was a bit soothing to note that Nigeria was not on the red line concerning the rate of suicide, compared to some other countries.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) says despite efforts to curb the challenge, one person dies from suicide across the world every 40 seconds.

“With this alarming statistic, it is just expedient that we do more to be our brothers’ keepers.

“We should also know that life is precious and that it is full of challenges, which when surmounted, become lessons in progress and success.

“The youth must avoid the get-rich-quick syndrome and learn the ropes to success. There is hardly anyone who became rich overnight.

“There are ladders that must be climbed,” he said.

Obasa commended the federal government for banning the production of some insecticides and other substances mostly used by the victims.

He promised that he and his 35 other colleagues would continue to play roles, to end the menace in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), is held globally on Sept. 10.

It is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP).

The main aim is to highlight the most essential ingredient for effective global suicide prevention.

The Day is observed internationally to encourage people to join in the event together, to spread awareness about suicide prevention.

NAN also reports that the theme for 2019 World Suicide Prevention Day is: “Working together to prevent Suicide”

