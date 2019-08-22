THE Zamfara Government has expressed its willingness to continue with the Maternal and New Child Health (MNCH2) programme in the state. Gov. Bello Matawalle made this known at the closeout event of MNCH2 in Gusau on Thursday.

Matawalle, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Mahdi Ali, said “the performance of the UKAid supported MNCH2 programme in addressing maternal and child health in the state is overwhelmingly tremendous.

“This has gone a long way in saving the lives of thousands of women and children and as the programme has reached the end of its five years span, the state government will liaise through its relevant agencies to sustain and improve on the successes attained so far.

“We know that food, shelter and clothing are very important to human existence, but all these cannot be utilised without health, so it is significant we give priority to the healthcare sector.

“Already, we have declared free healthcare service to women and children in the state which will further be pushed through the continuation of the MNCH activities,” he assured.

Dr Abdussamad Salihu, the MNCH2 Deputy National Team Leader (Technical), had earlier appreciated the participation of various stakeholders in the programme implementation in the state, noting that most of the initial challenges were surmounted due to their commitment.

He called on the state government to continue with the laudable objectives of MNCH2 to improve healthcare service delivery in the state.

The State Team Leader, Dr Lawal Yusuf, who presented a historic video of the MNCH2 programme in the state, said the programme had provided drugs, hospital equipment, trainings, structures and technical support to all the 84 primary healthcare facilities in the state during the period.

Lawal who appraised the free healthcare declaration to women and children by the present administration of Matawalle, said there were many categories of MNCH training beneficiaries that can be used by the state government. (NAN)

– Aug. 22, 2019 @ 17:59 GMT |

