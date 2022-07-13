I-G bans use of spy number plates nationwide

THE Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has banned the use of SPY number plates by vehicle owners nationwide.

This he said was to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The I-G said the ban was applicable to all road users in the country without exceptions.

According to him, it is also to the continuous disregard for extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.

Baba directed police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates to ensure prompt compliance or risk being arrested for violation.

He ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the states and the FCT, and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to give full effect to the directive.

Baba directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure confiscation of all SPY number plates currently in use without arrest of owners of such vehicles.

He said arrest could be made when such vehicles were with police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties.

The I-G enjoined police officers to respect the rights and privileges of citizens in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices in carrying out the assignment.

He called on other security agencies and the public to cooperate with the police in enforcing the ban, adding that the moves were to strengthen internal security in the country. (NAN)

