The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has felicitated with the Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida, who is celebrating his 81st birthday today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

In his Congratulatory Message to Gen Babangida, Obi described him as one who contributed greatly to Nigeria’s development, through his economic plan which laid emphasis on a private sector driven economy.

Obi specially noted that the former Nigerian leader took very giant steps in opening up the country’s economy, while he was leading Africa’s most populous nation, which lifted many Nigerians out of poverty.

“With a strong private sector participation in the economy, it became freed from excessive government involvement and cut off the wastages and unproductivity associated with the public sector,” Obi said.

Obi also described Gen Babangida as a detribalised Nigerian who sought for a more united and progressive Nigeria. He stated that such spirit of unity and cohesion lacked in the present day Nigeria.

He prayed God to grant Gen Babangida more health of mind and body. Obi also called on him to continue to play a fatherly role to the nation, especially at this critical time when the nation needs to get its leadership right, revamp the economy and reunite the country.

